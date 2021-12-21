PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $268.82 million, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,019 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PFSweb by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 705,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

