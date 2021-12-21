Phantasma Price Tops $2.24 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $230.77 million and $2.94 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00004609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.12 or 0.98595735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.39 or 0.01125676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

