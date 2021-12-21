Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

