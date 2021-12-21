Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 19,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

