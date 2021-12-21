PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Buys $43,600.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PHX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

