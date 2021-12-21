PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,465.80 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,840 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $18,740.80.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

