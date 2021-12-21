Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

DOC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 1,923,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.