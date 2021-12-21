Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

DOC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 1,923,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

