Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,643,000 after purchasing an additional 703,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

