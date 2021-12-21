Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

