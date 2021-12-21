Piper Sandler Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

BSRR stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

