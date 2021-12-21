PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $29.91. PLBY Group shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 10,866 shares trading hands.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 416,273 shares of company stock worth $10,986,937 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PLBY Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLBY Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

