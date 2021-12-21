Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $664.78

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.78 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.32). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.46), with a volume of 7,971 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 664.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The firm has a market cap of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

