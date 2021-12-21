PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. PRA Group also reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,324. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 2,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,175. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.