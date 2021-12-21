Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.98. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.