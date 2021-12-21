ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.52. 1,681,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 97,355,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

