ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 280,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,330,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $415,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

