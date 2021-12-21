Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of PRTA opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.23. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.