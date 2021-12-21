Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Provention Bio by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.