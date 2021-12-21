PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.68. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $127.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.89.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.