PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.68. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $127.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

