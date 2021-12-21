Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $369.34

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $369.34 and last traded at $366.58, with a volume of 1348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

