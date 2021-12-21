Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

