Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 2,761,748 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 8,901,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.87 million, a P/E ratio of 204.17, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the period.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.