PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

PVH stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $73,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

