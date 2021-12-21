Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Cut by Truist Securiti

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Shares of HEI opened at $135.61 on Monday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

