Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $623.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82. Berry has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth $54,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

