Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issued By William Blair

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) – William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ePlus in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for ePlus’ FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.