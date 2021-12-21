Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $385.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.30. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

