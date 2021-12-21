Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Issued By Oppenheimer

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

WW International stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. WW International has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WW International by 177.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WW International by 661.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

