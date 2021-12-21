QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys 1,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 213,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.