QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys 29,092 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 281.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

