QCM Cayman Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,200 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

