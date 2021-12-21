QCM Cayman Ltd. Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 69.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 1,461,785 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $5,702,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $5,347,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 559,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

