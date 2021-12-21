QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 732,166.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Shares of SE opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $178.80 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.