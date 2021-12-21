QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases 1,038 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.