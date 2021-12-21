QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $216,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $349.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $297.42 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

