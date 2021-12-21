QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.