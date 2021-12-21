Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $108.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $109.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,054 shares of company stock valued at $70,738,856 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.76. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

