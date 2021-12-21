QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $128.89 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

