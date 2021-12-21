QuickSwap Price Reaches $234.27 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $76.63 million and $9.77 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $234.27 or 0.00484128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

