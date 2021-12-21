Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $716,109.98 and $14,649.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00051242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.88 or 0.08199913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.19 or 1.00191452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

