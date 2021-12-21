Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $866.12 million and approximately $35.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,351,400,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

