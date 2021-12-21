Raymond James Trims Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Target Price to C$3.35

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.35 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 151.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CVE BCM traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.33. 543,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$164.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.37.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining will post -0.1388235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

