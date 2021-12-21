Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

