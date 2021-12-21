Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. 958,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,748. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

