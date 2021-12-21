Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC raised its position in Realogy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after acquiring an additional 190,361 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

