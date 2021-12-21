Reaves Utility Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

UTG stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

