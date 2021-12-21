Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,115.45 ($94.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.23) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,385.55.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

