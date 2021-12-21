Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Cat by 113.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

