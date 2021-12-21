RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

