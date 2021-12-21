Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.